Bayern Munich vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich will host Bundesliga high-flyers Freiburg on Saturday and will hope to become the first team to beat Christian Streich’s side those season.

Freiburg have surprised everyone with their sturdy displays and have emerged as Champions League contenders this season.

The clash against the record champions will by far be Freiburg’s biggest test this season, but don’t be surprised if they impress.

Freiburg have the meanest defense in the league as they have conceded just seven goals and have defended well as a unit.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ⛔ Fewest goals conceded in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea - 3

🇮🇹 Napoli - 3

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City - 4

🇪🇸 Athletic Club - 6

🇩🇪 Freiburg - 6

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool - 6

🇪🇸 Sevilla - 7

🇩🇪 Bayern Munich - 8

Bayern Munich, however, are averaging nearly four goals a game in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians have scored in every game so far and will look to keep that run going come Saturday.

They come off after thrashing Benfica 5-2 in the Champions League courtesy of a Robert Lewandowski hat trick.

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Head-to-head

Bayern Munich have dominated the fixture over the years, having won it 30 times. There have been more draws (nine) than Freiburg wins (four).

Freiburg managed to hold Bayern Munich 2-2 in the previous game between the two teams, and will hope to stop the Bavarian juggernaut once again.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Freiburg form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Team News

Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting failed to make the bench against Benfica and is doubtful once again for the clash against Freiburg.

Christian Frücht is once again expected to replace Sven Ulreich on the Bayern Munich bench. Nicklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez are expected to be part of the matchday squad after being rested against Benfica.

Injured: Sven Ulreich

Doubtful: Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting

Suspended: None

Nils Petersen and Roland Sallai are still aren't fully fit and are not expected to feature. Jonathan Schmid is still not fully over the after effects of COVID-19, and may not make the team.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Jeong: "When I came to Freiburg, one of my goals was to play against Bayern one day. Now I'm really looking forward to the game. It was a difficult start for me, but things are going very well right now. I hope I can perform against FCB as well" Jeong: "When I came to Freiburg, one of my goals was to play against Bayern one day. Now I'm really looking forward to the game. It was a difficult start for me, but things are going very well right now. I hope I can perform against FCB as well"

The game could also come too quickly for Kimberly Ezekwem, who is recovering from his hamstring issue.

Injured: Nils Petersen, Roland Sallai

Doubtful: Kimberly Ezekwem, Jonathan Schmid

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Freiburg Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Lukas Kubler, Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Christian Gunter; Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler; Woo-yeong Jeong, Vicenzo Grifo, Kevin Schade; Lucas Holer

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Prediction

Despite Freiburg’s impressive run so far this season, Bayern Munich are the clear favorites heading into this fixture.

The narrative before the game is the best attack against the best defense, but we expect the Rekordmeister to come out on top.

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Freiburg

Edited by Shardul Sant