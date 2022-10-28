Bayern Munich vs FSV Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as FSV Mainz lock horns with Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs FSV Mainz Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have managed to punch above their weight this season. The away side thrashed Koln by a comprehensive 5-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have improved after an underwhelming start to their Bundesliga campaign. The Bavarian giants eased past Barcelona by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

#Mainz05 #FCBM05 🗣️ Bo Svensson: "Aarón practices his free kicks every now and then. His conversion rate in training is also very good."

Bayern Munich vs FSV Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an impressive recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 22 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's eight victories.

FSV Mainz have won two of their last three Bundesliga matches against Bayern Munich - as many victories as they had managed in the 20 league games preceding this run.

Bayern Munich have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their 32 Bundesliga matches against FSV Mainz, with the previous such occasion coming in 2012.

Bayern Munich and FSV Mainz have identical records from their last two Bundesliga games and have scored seven goals while keeping two clean sheets during this period.

FSV Mainz have managed 18 points from their 11 Bundesliga games so far - their best return at this stage of the season in 12 years.

FSV Mainz have been the best team away from home in the Bundesliga this season and have managed to pick up 12 points from their six games on the road so far.

Bayern Munich vs FSV Mainz Prediction

Bayern Munich have grown in stature since the start of the season and are back to their lethal best in the Bundesliga. The likes of Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane have found their feet at the club and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

FSV Mainz can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-2 FSV Mainz

Bayern Munich vs FSV Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FSV Mainz to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes

