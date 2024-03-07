Bayern Munich vs FSV Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as FSV Mainz take on Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs FSV Mainz Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in 17th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side held Borussia Monchengladbach to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Bavarian giants eased past Lazio by a 3-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs FSV Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an impressive recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 29 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's seven victories.

Bayern Munich have won each of their last six matches at home against FSV Mainz in the Bundesliga, with their previous failure in this regard coming in a 2-2 draw in April 2017.

Bayern Munich have picked up only 10 points in their seven matches in the second half of the Bundesliga so far this season - their joint-worst record in this regard since the 2008-09 season.

FSV Mainz have picked up only 16 points from their 24 matches in the Bundesliga so far - the lowest points tally they have achieved at this stage of the season in their history.

Bayern Munich vs FSV Mainz Prediction

Bayern Munich had a spring in their step against Lazio and will be intent on turning their league campaign around on Saturday. The hosts have fallen behind in the title race and will need a good run of results to give Bayer Leverkusen a run for their money.

FSV Mainz are in a relegation battle at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-0 FSV Mainz

Bayern Munich vs FSV Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes