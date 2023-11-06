Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2023

Bayern Munich will welcome Galatasaray to the Allianz Arena in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts have enjoyed a winning start to their campaign and are at the top of Group A standings with nine points from three games. The visitors are in second place in the group table, though they trail Bayern by five points.

The two teams met in Istanbul last week in the reverse fixture and Bayern Munich registered a comfortable 3-1 away win. Mauro Icardi equalized for Galatasaray in the 30th minute from the penalty spot after Kingsley Coman broke the deadlock in the eighth minute.

Second-half goals from Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala just six minutes apart helped Munich maintain their 100% record in the competition.

The hosts registered a 4-0 away win in the Bundesliga against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, with Kane bagging a hat-trick. The visitors recorded a 2-1 home win over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday thanks to Wilfried Zaha's brace.

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off thrice in the UEFA Champions League thus far. Bayern have an unbeaten record against the visitors, recording two wins while one game has ended in a draw.

The hosts have the joint-best attacking record in the Champions League this season, scoring nine goals in three games.

Bayern Munich have a 100% record against Turkish teams at home. In seven meetings against Turkish teams thus far, they have scored 22 goals while conceding just thrice.

Galatasaray have suffered just one defeat across all competitions this season, with that loss coming at home against Munich last month.

The visitors have won their last seven away games on the trot, keeping four clean sheets in that period.

Bayern are unbeaten in their last 37 Champions League group matches (W34 D3), recording 16 wins in a row.

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray Prediction

The Bavarians suffered their first loss of the campaign in the DFB-Pokal last week, falling to a shock 2-1 loss against third-tier side Saarbrücken. They went straight back to business, registering a convincing 4-0 win over rivals Borussia Dortmund in this season's first edition of Der Klassiker.

They have won 27 of their last 28 home games in the Champions League and are strong favorites. Matthijs de Ligt is a confirmed absentee for the hosts but Thomas Tuchel has enough squad depth to make up for the defender's absence.

Galatasaray have an unbeaten away record this season, winning eight of the 10 games in their travels. Nonetheless, they have just one win in their last 17 away games in the Champions League and might struggle here.

While the Turkish side have enjoyed a great start to their season, considering the home advantage for Munich and unbeaten record against the visitors, the German giants should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Galatasaray

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score or assist any time - Yes