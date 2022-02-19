Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22  

On Sunday 20th February, both teams at opposite ends of the Bundesliga spectrum will trade tackles as first-placed Bayern Munich host rock-bottom Greuther Furth at the Allianz Arena.

On Wednesday, a dreadful week for the home side was compounded by a 1-1 draw away to Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. They needed Kingsley Coman to score a last-gasp equalizer to cancel Junior Adamu's strike for the Austrians.

Before that, Bayern suffered one of the shocks of the season when they fell to a 4-2 defeat away to Bochum last Saturday. They trailed 4-1 at halftime, despite breaking the deadlock in the ninth minute. The defeat saw Die Rotten's lead at the summit reduced to six points.

Greuther Furth came into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Hertha Berlin on home turf. Branimir Hrgota scored a brace to guide his side to only their third win of the season.

FC Bayern English @FCBayernEN



#FCBSGF #packmas 🗣️ @J__Nagelsmann on the opponent: "Fürth work incredibly hard in defence. They are quite solid at the back at the moment. The first half of the season wasn't easy for them, but they have undergone a strong change since. We will need to play well on Sunday." 🗣️ @J__Nagelsmann on the opponent: "Fürth work incredibly hard in defence. They are quite solid at the back at the moment. The first half of the season wasn't easy for them, but they have undergone a strong change since. We will need to play well on Sunday."#FCBSGF #packmas https://t.co/WzPwV4Rj9K

Furth remains rooted to the bottom of the standings despite the victory on 13 points and is nine points away from safety.

Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have won each of their last six meetings with Greuther Furth. Their most recent clash came in September 2021. Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich's first-half goals guided the Bavarians to a 3-1 away victory.

The visitors are on a relatively good run of form that has seen them lose just one of their last six league games to boost their unlikely survival chances.

Bayern Munich form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Greuther Furth form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth Team News

Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer have been ruled out with injuries, while Jamal Musiala tested positive for COVID-19 but has completed his self-isolation and could be in line for a return to action. Alphonso Davies is unavailable due to heart-related issues.

Injuries: Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Alphonso Davies

Doubtful: Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry

Greuther Furth

Gideon Jung, Marius Funk, Robin Kehr and Jessic Ngankam are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Gideon Jung, Marius Funk, Robin Kehr, Jessic Ngankam

Suspension: None

Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sven Ulreich (GK); Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso; Malik Tillman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andreas Linde; Simon Asta, Sebastian Griesbeck, Nick Viergever, Jetro Willems; Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Jeremy Dudziak; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota

Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth Prediction

Bayern Munich aims to avoid going three consecutive games without a win for the first time since 2018 and relish Greuther Furth's visit.

The newly-promoted side might have improved in recent weeks, but they are still favorites to return to the second division immediately. The difference in class between them and their hosts is painfully apparent, and we are backing Julian Nagelsmann's side to steamroll their way back to victory.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 5-1 Greuther Furth

Edited by shilpa17.ram