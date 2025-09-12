Bayern Munich vs Hamburg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Bayern Munich will welcome Hamburg to Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The defending champions have enjoyed a winning start to their campaign, while the visitors are winless in two games.

The hosts maintained their winning start to the 2025-26 season in their previous outing with a 3-2 away triumph over Augsburg. Serge Gnabry and Luis Díaz scored in the first half, while Michael Olise added the third goal soon after the restart. Augsburg scored twice later on but failed to find the equalizer.

Die Rothosen have endured a poor run of form in their return to the top flight, losing one of their two games thus far. After a goalless draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach in their campaign opener, they fell to a 2-0 home defeat to FC St. Pauli.

Bayern Munich vs Hamburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, and their meetings are often referred to as Nord-Süd-Gipfel. They have crossed paths 120 times in all competitions. As expected, Bayern have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 74 wins. The visitors have 23 wins and 23 games have ended in draws.

They will meet for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign when the hosts secured a league double with a 7-0 aggregate score.

Interestingly, Munich have won their last seven league meetings against Hamburg, keeping six clean sheets.

Bayern Munich have won their four games across all competitions this season, scoring 14 goals.

The visitors have won just one of their last 17 away games in the Bundesliga.

The defending champions have suffered just one league defeat in 2025, with that loss registered against Bochum at home.

Bayern Munich vs Hamburg Prediction

Die Bayern have won their last two games 3-2 away from home and will look to improve upon their defensive performance here. Notably, their last four home meetings against the visitors have produced 6-0, 8-0, 5-0, and 8-0 results in their favor, and they are strong favorites.

There are no fresh absences for Vincent Kompany as Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito, and Jamal Musiala remain sidelined with injuries. Kompany squares off against his former club, this time as the manager of the opposing team, and will look to leave a good account of himself.

Die Rothosen have failed to score in their two league games thus far and will look to find the back of the net here. They are winless in this fixture since 2009, which is a cause for concern.

Yussuf Poulsen, Jordan Torunarigha, and Hannes Hermann are doubtful for the trip to Munich, and Giorgi Gocholeishvili is a confirmed absentee due to suspension.

The hosts have enjoyed a prolific run in recent meetings against Hamburg and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-0 Hamburg

Bayern Munich vs Hamburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Bold Tip: Harry Kane to score or assist any time - Yes

