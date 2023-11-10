Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Reigning champions Bayern Munich will invite Heidenheim to the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign and have won four games on the trot. In their previous league outing, they registered a comfortable 4-0 away win over Borussia Dortmund in this season's first Der Klassiker.

Harry Kane continued his fine form with a match-winning hat-trick. On Wednesday, he bagged a six-minute brace as Bayern registered a 2-1 home win over Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League.

The visitors ended their four-game losing streak across all competitions last week, recording a 2-0 home win over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. With their third win of the league campaign, they moved to 13th place in the league table.

Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns just once thus far, with that meeting coming in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals in 2019. Bayern came out on top in a nine-goal thriller, registering a 5-4 home win.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in their last 11 Bundesliga matches. As a result, they have the best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 38 goals in just 10 games.

Bayern Munich have scored 18 goals in their last four league games while conceding just once in that period.

Heidenheim are winless in their travels this season and have lost their last four away games across all competitions. They have conceded at least two goals in each of their five away games in the Bundesliga thus far.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the Bundesliga this term as well, conceding just seven goals in 10 games.

Bayern have lost just once at home in the Bundesliga since January 2022.

Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Prediction

The Bavarians have enjoyed a prolific run recently, scoring 24 goals in their last seven games in all competitions, which included an 8-0 home win over Darmstadt last month. They have won five games in a row at home and are strong favorites to make it six wins on the trot.

Thomas Tuchel will be without the services of Matthijs de Ligt and Raphaël Guerreiro through injuries while Joshua Kimmich is suspended. Jamal Musiala picked up a thigh strain in the win over Galatasaray and faces a short spell on the sidelines.

Heidenheim have endured a winless run in away games in their debut Bundesliga campaign. Just four of their 15 goals have come in their travels but they have conceded 12 of their 22 goals in away games.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the visitors as Elidon Qenaj and Thomas Keller remained sidelined through knee injuries. Marvin Pieringer faces a late fitness test after missing out against Stuttgart last week with an ankle injury.

While they registered their third win of the season last week, the visitors are unlikely to repeat that feat against the reigning champions. Considering Bayern's current goalscoring form and home record in the Bundesliga, they are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Heidenheim

Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score or assist any time - Yes