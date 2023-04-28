Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Hertha Berlin lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Preview

Hertha Berlin are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The away side slumped to a disappointing 4-2 defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Bavarian giants slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of FSV Mainz in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against Hertha Berlin and have won 32 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hertha Berlin's 11 victories.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last 27 games at home against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in 1977.

Bayern Munich have picked up 59 points from their 29 games in the Bundesliga this season - their worst tally at this stage of the season in 12 years.

Hertha Berlin have picked up 22 points from their 29 games in the Bundesliga this season - their worst record since their 2009-10 relegation campaign.

Bayern Munich have failed to score more than one goal in each of their last six matches in all competitions - the first time they have endured this run since 2001.

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Bayern Munich have an excellent squad at their disposal but have been plagued by several issues in recent weeks. The likes of Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove on Sunday.

Hertha Berlin have endured a dismal season so far and will be up against a formidable test this weekend. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Hertha Berlin

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serge Gnabry to score - Yes

