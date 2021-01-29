Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich look to continue to assert their dominance at the top of the Bundesliga when they host Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are currently seven points clear at the top of the table, having won their last three games in a row.

Hoffenheim are also in good form, winning their last two games. They currently sit in 11th place in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich look like they're back to their best, after putting Schalke to the sword last Sunday.

The Bavarians had been out of sorts in the attacking department prior to the game, but the 4-0 victory seems to have given Bayern their confidence back. Hansi Flick will now believe that his side can kick on towards the Bundesliga title.

Hoffenheim haven't been able to string together more than two wins all season, with Sebastian Hoeness' side enduring an inconsistent campaign so far.

However, the Hoffenheim boss will be encouraged by his side's form of late. Hoffenheim are on a three-game unbeaten streak, having not conceded a single goal in any of their last three fixtures.

Defending champs Bayern Munich are pulling away from the chasing pack of teams with the Bavarians aiming to further distance themselves when they play host to in-form Hoffenheim. Check out our betting preview for round 19 below. ⚽️



📸 - Steve Haag Sports https://t.co/8NsEOIZCmN — Hollywoodbets (@Hollywoodbets) January 27, 2021

Bayern Munich will have their work cut out for them on Saturday. They will have to be on their toes if they want to get past a tricky Hoffenheim side.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

Unexpectedly, the head-to-head record between the sides is fairly close. Bayern Munich have won three out of their last five meetings, with Hoffenheim winning the other two.

Hoffenheim did, however, embarrass the Bavarians earlier this season, having beaten them 4-1 back in September,

Bayern Munich Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

Hoffenheim Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Team News

Bayern will look to make it 4 wins in a row against Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich

Hansi Flick will be without Corentin Tolisso and Tanguy Nianzou on Saturday as both players are still recovering from injury.

Bayern came away from Sunday's clash against Schalke without any new injuries or suspensions to deal with. The champions are expected to field the same XI when they take on Hoffenheim.

Injured: Corentin Tolisso, Tanguy Nianzou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Sebastian Hoeness, on the other hand, has a slew of injuries to deal with. He is expecting to be missing up to eight first-team players for Saturday's fixture. Dennis Geiger, Florian Grillitsch, Kevin Akpoguma and Robert Skov are not yet match-fit in time for this game.

Advertisement

Benjamin Hubner, Kevin Vogt and Konstantinos Stafylidis are all expected to return to action later in February. Meanwhile, Ermin Bicakcic is still on the mend after rupturing his cruciate ligament earlier in the season.

However, Ryan Sessegnon could be available for selection after picking up a knock earlier this month

Injured: Dennis Geiger, Florian Grillitsch, Kevin Akpoguma, Robert Skov, Benjamin Hubner, Kevin Vogt, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Ermin Bicakcic

Doubtful: Ryan Sessegnon

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Robert Lewandowski's last six seasons with Bayern Munich in Bundesliga:



2016/17: 30 goals

2017/18: 29 goals

2018/19: 22 goals

2019/20: 34 goals

2020/21: 23 goals*



And he say says he can play even better. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YKPP3atEhy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 27, 2021

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Niklas Sule; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Havard Nordtveit, Kasim Adams; Marco John, Christoph Baumgartner, Diadie Samassekou, Sebastian Rudy, Mijat Gacinovic; Andrej Kramaric, Ihlas Bebou

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim

With both teams being in form, this is sure to be an interesting contest. Bayern Munich will most likely have too much for an injury-ridden Hoffenheim to handle.

We expect Bayern Munich to win the match comfortably.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Hoffenheim