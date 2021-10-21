Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich are set to play Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Jorge Jesus' Benfica in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. A second-half brace from winger Leroy Sane, an own goal from Brazilian forward Everton Cebolinha and a goal from Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski sealed the deal for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, beat Steffen Baumgart's Koln 5-0 in the Bundesliga. A brace from Togolese winger Ihlas Bebou and second-half goals from young Austrian midfielder Christoph Baumgartner, midfielder Dennis Geiger and Austrian defender Stefan Posch ensured victory for Sebastian Hoeness' Hoffenheim.

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost four and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich beating Hoffenheim 4-1. Goals from centre-back Jerome Boateng, forward Thomas Muller, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry secured the win for Bayern Munich. Croatian attacker Andrej Kramaric scored the consolation goal for Hoffenheim.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-W-W

Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-D-L

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Team News

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be without experienced goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Leon Goretzka and Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Julian Nagelsmann is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Sven Ulreich

Doubtful: Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim boss Sebastian Hoeness will be without Bosnia and Herzegovina international Ermin Bicakcic, young midfielder Marco John, Czech right-back Pavel Kaderabek and centre-back Benjamin Hubner. There are doubts over the availability of Norway international Havard Nordtveit.

Injured: Marco John, Benjamin Hubner, Ermin Bicakcic, Pavel Kaderabek

Doubtful: Havard Nordtveit

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Josip Stanisic, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Florian Grillitsch, Kevin Akpoguma, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Diadie Samassekou, Sebastian Rudy, Robert Skov, Christoph Baumgartner, Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Bayern Munich, as expected, are top of the league table. One of the best teams in the world, the Bavarian giants have been an incredibly consistent side for quite some time now. The club deserves recognition for the way it continues to produce excellence.

🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 @FCBayernUS Robert Lewandowski is playing today, which means, as you know, Robert Lewandowski has scored today. Robert Lewandowski is playing today, which means, as you know, Robert Lewandowski has scored today. https://t.co/ngj3riR0ui

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, will face a familiar face when they meet Bayern Munich. Julian Nagelsmann made his name at Hoffenheim as one of the best young coaches in the world, and enjoyed a sensational spell with the club. However, Nagelsmann will not be on the touchline, having tested positive for COVID-19.

Bayern Munich, as with almost every game they play, will be the favourites.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Hoffenheim

Edited by Abhinav Anand