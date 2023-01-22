Bayern Munich vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th January 2023

Bayern Munich are set to play Koln at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Marco Rose's RB Leipzig in the league. A first-half goal from Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for Bayern Munich was cancelled out by a second-half goal from left-back Marcel Halstenberg for RB Leipzig.

Koln, on the other hand, beat Ole Werner's Werder Bremen 7-1 in the league. Braces from striker Steffen Tigges and Tunisia international Ellyes Skhiri, goals from midfielders Linton Maina and Denis Huseinbasic and an own goal from Austrian defender Marco Friedl sealed the deal for Steffen Baumgart's Koln.

Bayern Munich vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich have won 15 games, lost three and drawn four.

Forward Jamal Musiala has 15 goal contributions in 13 league starts for Bayern Munich this season.

Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has seven goals in seven starts for Bayern Munich so far.

Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane has nine goal contributions in 12 starts for Bayern Munich in the league.

Austrian midfielder Florian Kainz has 10 goal contributions in the league in 14 starts for Koln.

Bayern Munich vs Koln Prediction

Bayern Munich are currently, unsurprisingly, top of the league table, five points ahead of 2nd-placed Eintracht Frankfurt. Bayern Munich's dominance of the Bundesliga has been absolute in recent years; so much so that discussion about potential title contenders has all but vanished in recent times. It is expected, even before the season begins, that Bayern Munich will end the season as domestic champions.

Having said that, there have been some troubling performances from the Bundesliga giants under the management of Julian Nagelsmann. Nagelsmann joined Bayern Munich as one of the best young coaches in the world, but the 35-year old has not always found the going smooth.

Manuel Neuer's season-ending injury has seen them sign the experienced Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach, while it has been widely reported that Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer will join the club in the summer from RB Leipzig.

Koln, on the other hand, are 10th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. However, that one victory saw them put seven past Werder Bremen, so it would be fair to say it is hard to know what to expect from them right now.

Are there any teams in the Bundesliga against whom Bayern Munich will not be favourites?

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Koln

Bayern Munich vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Bayern Munich

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to keep a clean sheet- Yes

