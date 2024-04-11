Bayern Munich vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024 

Bayern Munich will host Koln at the Allianz Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a turbulent campaign and now look set to miss out on the Bundesliga title for the first time in over a decade. They suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Heidenheim in their last match heading into the break two goals up before a lapse in concentration in the second half saw their opponents come from behind to clinch maximum points.

Bayern Munich sit second in the Bundesliga standings with 60 points. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Koln have struggled to pick up points in the league this season and currently find themselves battling for survival in the final stretch of the campaign. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 2-1 victory over Bochum, falling behind late in the first half before Steffen Tigges and Luca Waldschmidt got on the scoresheet in additional time to hand the Billy Goats a much-needed victory.

The visitors sit 17th in the league table with 22 points from 28 games and will be looking to add to that tally this Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 107 meetings between Bayern and Koln. The hosts have won 57 of those games while the visitors have won 25 times. There have been 25 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 19 league games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2011.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 20 games in this fixture.

The Bavarians are the highest-scoring side in the Bundesliga this season with a goal tally of 80.

Conversely, Koln are the lowest-scoring side in the German top flight this season with a goal tally of 23.

Bayern Munich vs Koln Prediction

Bayern Munich are on a three-game winless streak after winning four of their five games prior. They have won five of their last six home matches and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Koln's latest result ended a seven-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this Saturday. They are, however, without a win on the road all year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Koln

Bayern Munich vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last nine matchups)