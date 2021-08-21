Bayern Munich vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich will play their first home game of the new Bundesliga season when they host Koln at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

The Bavarians came up against a strong Borussia Monchengladbach side in their opening game and had to come from behind to secure a draw.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side beat Borussia Dortmund in the Supercup on Tuesday and that will give the side a lot of confidence.

Koln, on the other hand, made full use of a raucous home crowd to beat Hertha Berlin in their opening game of the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich vs Koln Head-to-head

Bayern Munich have dominated the fixture in recent years and have the head-to-head edge with 48 wins. Koln have won the fixture 23 times, while a further 23 games have ended as draws.

The Bavarians have not lost to Koln since a shock 3-2 defeat in 2011, and will look to continue that incredible record.

Bayern Munich form guide: D

Koln form guide: W

Bayern Munich vs Koln Team News

Bayern Munich

Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that Kingsley Coman will not play against Koln. Manuel Neuer is also a doubt, so Sven Ulreich is on standby.

🗣️ @J__Nagelsmann: "Sven is doing well. @Manuel_Neuer has not trained. It's nothing major, he just needs a rest. At the moment, I don't think he will play, but we'll keep checking every day. Today, he wasn't in training, but Sven did well."#KOEFCB pic.twitter.com/gI4CwsdmEJ — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 20, 2021

Corentin Tolisso has returned for Bayern, but he is not expected to start. Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, and Marc Roca are unavailable.

Injured: Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman, Marc Roca

Doubtful: Manuel Neuer

Suspended: None

Koln

Sava-Arangel Cestic and Kingsley Schindler have returned to training, but are not expected to be a part of the matchday squad.

Jannes Horn is unavailable, while the duo of Marvin Schwabe and Timo Hubers are doubtful.

Injured: Jannes Horn

Doubtful: Marvin Schwabe, Timo Hubers, Sava-Arangel Cestic, Kingsley Schindler

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Koln Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

FC Koln Probable XI (4-1-3-2): Timo Horn; Jonas Hector, Rafael Czichos, Jorge Mere, Kingsley Ehizibue; Ellyes Skhiri; Florian Kainz, Jan Thielmann, Dejan Ljubicic; Anthony Modeste, Mark Uth

Bayern Munich vs Koln Prediction

We expect Bayern Munich to pick up their first win of the season after a strong display against a good Borussia Dortmund side in the Supercup.

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Koln

