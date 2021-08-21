Bayern Munich vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich will play their first home game of the new Bundesliga season when they host Koln at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.
The Bavarians came up against a strong Borussia Monchengladbach side in their opening game and had to come from behind to secure a draw.
Julian Nagelsmann’s side beat Borussia Dortmund in the Supercup on Tuesday and that will give the side a lot of confidence.
Koln, on the other hand, made full use of a raucous home crowd to beat Hertha Berlin in their opening game of the Bundesliga.
Bayern Munich vs Koln Head-to-head
Bayern Munich have dominated the fixture in recent years and have the head-to-head edge with 48 wins. Koln have won the fixture 23 times, while a further 23 games have ended as draws.
The Bavarians have not lost to Koln since a shock 3-2 defeat in 2011, and will look to continue that incredible record.
Bayern Munich form guide: D
Koln form guide: W
Bayern Munich vs Koln Team News
Bayern Munich
Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that Kingsley Coman will not play against Koln. Manuel Neuer is also a doubt, so Sven Ulreich is on standby.
Corentin Tolisso has returned for Bayern, but he is not expected to start. Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, and Marc Roca are unavailable.
Injured: Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman, Marc Roca
Doubtful: Manuel Neuer
Suspended: None
Koln
Sava-Arangel Cestic and Kingsley Schindler have returned to training, but are not expected to be a part of the matchday squad.
Jannes Horn is unavailable, while the duo of Marvin Schwabe and Timo Hubers are doubtful.
Injured: Jannes Horn
Doubtful: Marvin Schwabe, Timo Hubers, Sava-Arangel Cestic, Kingsley Schindler
Suspended: None
Bayern Munich vs Koln Predicted Lineups
Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski
FC Koln Probable XI (4-1-3-2): Timo Horn; Jonas Hector, Rafael Czichos, Jorge Mere, Kingsley Ehizibue; Ellyes Skhiri; Florian Kainz, Jan Thielmann, Dejan Ljubicic; Anthony Modeste, Mark Uth
Bayern Munich vs Koln Prediction
We expect Bayern Munich to pick up their first win of the season after a strong display against a good Borussia Dortmund side in the Supercup.
Score prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Koln
