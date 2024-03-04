Bayern Munich vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th March 2024

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Lazio take on Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Bavarian giants were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by SC Freiburg in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Bayern Munich vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a slight edge over Lazio on the European stage and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams in the UEFA Champions League, as opposed to Lazio's one victory.

Lazio are winless in their four matches away from home against teams from Germany in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such match against Bayern Munich ending in a 2-1 defeat in 2021.

Bayern Munich suffered a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture against Lazio and have been eliminated in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in only one of their last 12 campaigns.

Lazio have progressed from 12 of their last 13 knockout ties in Europe when they have won the first leg, with their only such failure during this period coming against RB Salzburg in the 2017-18 Europa League season.

Bayern Munich vs Lazio Prediction

Bayern Munich have flattered to deceive this season and will need to make amends to prove their mettle in the UEFA Champions League. Harry Kane has been impressive for the Bavarians and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Lazio stunned Bayern Munich in the reverse fixture and will look to replicate their heroics on Tuesday. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 1-1 Lazio

Bayern Munich vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes