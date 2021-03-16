Bayern Munich vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Bayern Munich have the formalities of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie to complete when they host Lazio at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

The defending champions were dominant in the first leg at the Stadio Olimpico when they beat Lazio 4-1. They raced to a 3-0 lead in the first half with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane.

After the break, Joaquin Correa pulled one back for Simone Inzaghi's side. However, Francesco Acerbi put one into his own net to give Bayern a fourth away goal on the night.

Hansi Flick's men also had a routine win in the Bundesliga at the weekend as they warmed up for this second leg in style. Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski scored in a 3-1 win for Hansi Flick's side against Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion.

After that first leg, Lazio lost two straight Serie A matches - against Bologna and Juventus. However, they returned to winning ways at the weekend when they beat Crotone 3-2.

They were pegged back after taking the lead twice in that game. However, Felipe Caicedo scored the match-winning goal in the 84th minute to give them a much-needed victory.

Bayern Munich vs Lazio Head-to-Head

That first leg in Rome was the first time that Bayern Munich and Lazio have faced each other in a competitive clash.

Even if they are unable to turn the tie around, Lazio will look to give a good account of themselves in this game at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Lazio form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Bayern Munich vs Lazio Team News

Bayern Munich

Corentin Tolisso, Douglas Costa and Tanguy Nianzou are ruled out for Bayern Munich. David Alaba missed the weekend's win over Werder Bremen and might not take part in this game either.

Injured: Corentin Tolisso, David Alaba, Douglas Costa, Tanguy Nianzou

Suspended: None

Lazio

Luiz Felipe and Manuel Lazzari have been ruled out of this clash, with the duo unlikely to travel to Munich.

Injured: Manuel Lazzari, Luiz Felipe

Bayern Munich vs Lazio Predicted XIs

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Patric, Francesco Acerbi, Wesley Hoedt; Adam Marusic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

Bayern Munich vs Lazio Prediction

Under no circumstances is it fathomable that Bayern will drop the lead that they are taking into this second leg.

We are also predicting that Flick's men will win this second leg to complete an emphatic victory in the tie.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Lazio