Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Bayern Munich will look to end their group stage without a loss when Lokomotiv Moscow come to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday for their final Champions League group fixture.

The reigning European champions are already through to the last 16 after winning four times and drawing once from five games. They are just a game away from finishing the first round unbeaten for the third consecutive year.

Lokomotiv, who were beaten 2-1 at home by Bayern in October, are currently at the bottom of Group A with just three points and face an uphill battle for Europa League places. They have to defeat the Bavarians and hope that RB Salzburg lose to Atletico Madrid in the other game.

That's a tough ask, considering the Russian side haven't won in the competition since beating Bayer Leverkusen on the opening matchday of last season.

Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow Head-To-Head

The sides clashed for the very first time in the competition in October when Bayern traveled to the Lokomotiv Stadium in Moscow and came away with a hard-fought 2-1 win thanks to Joshua Kimmich's late winner.

Bayern Munich Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D

Lokomotiv Moscow Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-W

Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow Team News

Bayern's injury woes deepened after Javi Martinez was hauled off in the weekend's match against RB Leipzig with a groin injury. He joins Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, and Alphonso Davies on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Corentin Tolisso is a major doubt after struggling with muscle problems recently. He didn't even make the squad on Saturday.

Injured: Javi Martinez, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lokomotiv will continue to be without the injured quartet of Dmitri Barinov, Mikhail Lysov, Fedor Smolov, and Ze Luis. Midfielder Daniil Kulikov is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 in isolation and will not be present on Wednesday.

Injured: Dmitri Barinov, Mikhail Lysov, Fedor Smolov, and Ze Luis

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Daniil Kulikov

Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Chris Richards, David Alaba; Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kongsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski.

Lokomotiv Moscow (3-4-3): Guilherme; Vitali Lystov, Vedran Corluka, Slobodan Rajkovic; Dmitri Zhivoglyadov, Stanislav Magkeyev, Murilo Cerqueira, Maciej Rybus; Francois Kamano, Vitali Lisakovich, Rifat Zhemaletdinov.

Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow Prediction

Bayern Munich are missing so many key players for the clash and have also drawn their last two games in a row.

Despite their challenges, the German and European champions have enough in the tank to see off Lokomotiv Moscow comfortably.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Lokomotiv Moscow