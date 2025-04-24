Bayern Munich vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Bayern Munich welcome sixth-placed Mainz to the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts have an eight-point lead over reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen, while Mainz have 47 points, two fewer than fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

Ad

Bayern returned to winning ways after three games with a 4-0 triumph at Heidenheim last week. Harry Kane, Konrad Laimer and Kingsley Coman scored in the first half before Joshua Kimmich added a fourth after the break. It was Baayern's first Bundesliga clean sheet since February,

Mainz, meanwhile, are winless in five games. After a 2-0 loss at Hoffenheim earlier this month, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolfsburg last week. Lee Jae-sung and Dominik Kohr added goals in quick succession in the first half before Denis Vavro bagged an 89th-minute equaliser for Wolfsburg.

Ad

Trending

Bayern Munich vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 41 times across competitions, with Bayern leading 30-8.

The league leaders have the best goalscoring record in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 87 goals, 39 more than Mainz.

The two teams last met in the reverse fixture in December, with Mainz winning 2-1 at home.

Bayern have won one of their last four home games across competitions, conceding nine goals.

Their last 15 meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Mainz have won five of their last 11 away games, losing six.

Ad

Bayern Munich vs Mainz Prediction

Bayern are unbeaten in five league games, winning three, scoring aat least three goals thrice. They are on a seven-game home winning streak against Mainz, scoring at least five times in five games.

Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito, Jamal Musiala, Dayot Upamecano and Tarek Buchmann are sidelined with injuries. Thomas Muller pulled out of training due to illness and faces a late fitness test. Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka are doubtful.

Ad

Mainz, meanwhile, are winless in five league games and have conceded at least twice in four games. They have lost their last two away games, conceding five goals and scoring once.

Maxim Leitsch is a confirmed absentee with a hip injury, while Maxim Dal is also not an option. Moritz Jenz is back in training and should start from the bench. Stefan Bell is also back from an injury spell and faces a late fitness test.

Ad

Bayern have been the dominant side in the fixture, and considering their home advantage, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern 3-1 Mainz

Bayern Munich vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More