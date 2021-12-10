Bayern Munich vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga league leaders Bayern Munich will host Mainz at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, and the Bavarians will hope to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are in a rich vein of form as they beat title rivals Borussia Dortmund away from home in their last league game.

Bayern Munich then went on to hammer Barcelona 3-0 at home, knocking them out of the Champions League in the process.

Mainz, too, picked up a morale-boosting win over Wolfsburg in their last game. Bo Svensson’s side have lost just once in their last five games and will hope to test Bayern Munich come Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs Mainz – Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced off 30 times in the Bundesliga, and Bayern Munich have a superior head-to-head record against Mainz.

The Bavarians have won this fixture 22 times, while Mainz have beaten the Rekordmeister just five times. Three games have ended as draws.

Mainz 05 English @Mainz05en



#Mainz05 #FCBM05 🎙️ Bo Svensson: "We're looking forward to the game, it will be a real challenge. These are the matches you get really excited for. Bayern are one of the top four teams in the world." 🎙️ Bo Svensson: "We're looking forward to the game, it will be a real challenge. These are the matches you get really excited for. Bayern are one of the top four teams in the world."#Mainz05 #FCBM05 https://t.co/kzJsRBBByf

Mainz shocked Bayern Munich in the league when the two sides faced off in April this year, and will hope to repeat that feat at Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Mainz Form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Bayern Munich vs Mainz – Team News

Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich has been ruled out until the end of the year, so he will not be available to face Mainz. The midfield duo of Marcel Sabitzer and Leon Goretzka are also not expected to feature on Saturday.

Serge Gnabry is still nursing an injury, while Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting has not yet recovered from COVID-19.

Injured: Marcel Sabitzer, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Josip Stanisic

Unavailable: Joshua Kimmich, Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting

Suspended: None

Mainz

Dominik Kohr, Anderson Lucoqui and Jerry St. Juste are likely to miss out once again.

Mainz 05 English @Mainz05en



#Mainz05 #FCBM05 🎙️ Svensson: "We've got two games coming up next week, so we'll need more than just our starting XI for those matches. Everyone's ready to play and you can sometimes makes changes to the line-up based on who your opposition is." 🎙️ Svensson: "We've got two games coming up next week, so we'll need more than just our starting XI for those matches. Everyone's ready to play and you can sometimes makes changes to the line-up based on who your opposition is."#Mainz05 #FCBM05 https://t.co/ObkTVW8v6Y

Injured: Dominik Kohr, Anderson Lucoqui and Jerry St. Juste

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Mainz – Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Jamal Musiala; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Mainz Probable XI (3-5-2): Robin Zentner; Moussa Niakhate, Alexander Hack, David Nemeth; Aaron Caricol, Jean-Paul Boetius, Leandro Barreiro, Jae-sung Lee, Silvan Widmer; Jonathan Burkardt, Kerim Onisiwo

Bayern Munich vs Mainz Prediction

Despite several injuries, Bayern Munich made light work of a good Barcelona side on Wednesday. We expect the Bavarians to emerge on top again on Saturday, even though Mainz are likely to provide a sterner test.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Mainz

Edited by Peter P