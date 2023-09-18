Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2023

Bayern Munich will welcome Manchester United to the Allianz Arena in their UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Bundesliga thus far, recording three wins in four games. They were held to a 2-2 draw by the in-form Bayer Leverkusen at home in their previous league outing on Saturday.

Harry Kane and Leon Goretzka were on the scoresheet and they were denied the win after Exequiel Palacios scored a penalty in injury time for Leverkusen.

The visitors, meanwhile, have endured a poor run in their Premier League campaign, suffering three defeats in five games. They suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in their first league game after the international break on Saturday and will look to bounce back in this match.

The hosts are in the group stage of the competition for the 16th season in a row while the visitors are back in the competition after one season.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 11 times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Champions League. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with four wins to their name. The visitors have two wins, including the famous 2-1 comeback win in the 1999 final and five games have ended in draws.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their five home meetings against Manchester United, recording three wins.

They last met in the 2013-14 quarter-finals, with Bayern recording a 4-2 win on aggregate.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 Champions League games. At home, they are unbeaten in their last 10 games in the competition, keeping six clean sheets.

The visitors have just one win in their last five games in the competition. They have just one win in their last six away games, suffering three defeats.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Prediction

The Bavarians head into the match on a four-game unbeaten run, scoring 11 goals while conceding four times in that period. In the Champions League, they have kept four clean sheets in their last five home games and should have the upper hand in this match. Thomas Tuchel's men have not suffered a defeat in their last five group-stage campaigns.

There are a few injury concerns for the hosts as Manuel Neuer and Raphaël Guerreiro are sidelined for this match. Kingsley Coman is almost back to full fitness and might start from the bench. Tuchel is expected to make a few changes to the starting XI that drew against Leverkusen.

The Red Devils resumed their league campaign with a defeat on Saturday, mounting the pressure on Erik ten Hag. Injuries have played their part in their poor form as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain long-term injuries and the game comes too soon for Mason Mount and Raphael Varane.

Changes in the starting XI are inevitable for them as they look to avoid a third-straight defeat. Nonetheless, considering Bayern's unbeaten home record against the visitors and their 13-game winning run in the group stage, they are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Manchester United

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score or assist any time - Yes