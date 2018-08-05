Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Preview: Team News, Predicted XI and 5 things to look forward to for the Red Devils

Manchester United's preparation for the upcoming season reaches its culmination with the final pre-season friendly match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Sunday. United have met Bayern 11 times before and have only won twice. The last time these two sides met was in 2014, in the Champions League quarter-final. United drew the first leg 1-1 at home but lost the away leg 1-3.

United won just 2 of their 5 preseason games in the US so far, and this game will be their final chance to get their act together before their season opener against Leicester City next Friday. United should go into the game with much-needed confidence after beating Real Madrid 2-1 in their final pre-season game in the United States.

Bayern Munich's pre-season was not too different from United's, as they also took part in the International Champions Cup. They won their first game against PSG but lost both of their next two games against Juventus and Manchester City.

Even though the Bundesliga season is not due until almost three weeks, Bayern do have a German Super Cup tie against Eintracht Frankfurt next Saturday and the German Champions will be looking to use this game as a preparation for that clash. Jupp Heynckes, who retired at the end of the last season, was replaced by Niko Kovac, the ex-skipper of Croatia. Kovac joined from Eintracht Frankfurt and will be desperate to get his tactics right before he faces his old club next Saturday.

Team News

Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof have cut short their post World Cup vacations and give Jose Mourinho new options ahead of the game. The players themselves will be looking to build momentum and fitness going into the new season and would like to guarantee first team places with improved performances.

Nemanja Matic, Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot are confirmed absentees, while Smalling is also recovering from a knock. Anthony Martial has returned to training and is available.

Bayern Munich will be without Arturo Vidal, who is to complete his move to Barcelona. But apart from him, Kovac is expected to have almost all his players available for the game

Predicted First Team

Manchester United Probable XI: De Gea; Darmian, Bailly, Smalling, Shaw; Fred, Pereira, Herrera; Mata, Sanchez, Martial

Bayern Munich Probable XI: Ulreich; Rafinha, Alaba, Richards, Meier; Sanches, Gnabry, Shabani, Ribery, Coman; Wagner

Here are five points to look forward to for the Red Devils in this game

#5 Will the defense improve?

Bailly has been the only good thing about the United defence in preseason

Manchester United kept only one clean sheet in the pre-season so far and that was against a San Jose side who were languishing at the bottom of the MLS. The United defence was in no way poor last season - only Manchester City let in fewer goals in the Premier League. But in the pre-season, the defence has been marred with injuries and absentees and sometimes the lapse in defence has been woeful.

However, with the new season almost on us, Jose will be furious at the defensive frailties of his team and as such, he will be desperate for improvements. With De Gea back in goal, there should be a bit more composure now, but even in the Madrid game, it was a moment of defensive scantiness that allowed Benzema to score. United will be hoping that the Bayern game will mark the revival of the United defence before the pressures of the new season.

