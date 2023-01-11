Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13, 2023

Bayern Munich will square off against RB Salzburg in a friendly at the FC Bayern Campus Platz 1 on Friday (January 13) as they return to action after a two-month hiatus.

Bayern last played Schalke in the Bundesliga in November, recording a 2-0 win, thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. This will be their first and only friendly of the month before they resume their Bundesliga campaign next Friday against RB Leipzig.

Salzburg, meanwhile, will also be playing their first game in two months. However, unlike Bayern, they will not play a competitive game this month, as they resume their Austrian Bundesliga campaign in February.

Bayern are atop the German Bundesliga, while Salzburg are atop the Austrian Bundesliga, so the game should make for an interesting watch.

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just four times, with all meetings coming in the UEFA Champions League. They met in the group stage of the 2020-21 edition and also locked horns in the Round of 16 last season.

Bayern are unbeaten against their Austrian rivals, winning three and drawing one.

The hosts have scored 17 goals and conceded just five against Salzburg.

Bayern, as usual, have been prolific in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 49 goals in 15 games.

Salzburg have the best attacking record in the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring 33 goals in 16 matches.

The hosts have conceded just 13 goals in 15 league games this season, while Salzburg have conceded nine in 16 outings.

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Prediction

The Bavarians are on a ten-game winning streak across competitions and are unbeaten at home. They have kept six clean sheets in ten home games across competitions, and the trend could continue.

FC Bayern Munich @FCBayernEN



#FCBayernWTC #MiaSanMia 🗣️ Kimmich on keeping the momentum going: "We need to get back into the rhythm. We have a tough game in Leipzig coming up, so we will be tested right away." 🗣️ Kimmich on keeping the momentum going: "We need to get back into the rhythm. We have a tough game in Leipzig coming up, so we will be tested right away."#FCBayernWTC #MiaSanMia https://t.co/EJe3pjCE9N

Salzburg, meanwhile, have not beaten Bayern but have scored against them in all four meetings.

As the two teams are playing their first game in over two months, they could be a bit rusty. Nevertheless, considering Bayern's dominance against the Austrian team, they should eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Salzburg

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Bayern to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Eric Choupo-Moting to score any time - Yes

