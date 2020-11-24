Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Bayern Munich host RB Salzburg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, with the defending European champions needing a win to confirm their qualification for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
Bayern Munich have won all three group games, scoring 12 goals in those victories.
The last group game in Salzburg was a tightly-fought contest for most of the match before Bayern pulled away in the last few minutes to win 6-2.
Bayern Munich only managed a draw in the Bundesliga this weekend, with a Kingsley Coman equalizer securing a share of the points against Werder Bremen.
For RB Salzburg, the weekend was not the ideal preparation for this match, as they lost 3-1 at home to Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga.
Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head
The reverse fixture was the first competitive game between these two sides.
Salzburg held the defending European champions at 2-2 until the 79th minute, but Bayern Munich scored four goals after that, securing a stunning 6-2 victory.
Bayern Munich form guide: W-D-W-W-W
RB Salzburg form guide: L-D-L-W-L
Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Team News
Joshua Kimmich is set to remain on the sidelines for a couple of months after undergoing surgery on a knee injury suffered in Bayern Munich's win over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
Hansi Flick could have a problem at left-back, with Alphonso Davies sustaining a torn ankle ligament a few weeks ago. In addition, Lucas Hernandez suffered an injury in the game against Werder Bremen, so he is unlikely to play this week.
Injured: Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies
Doubtful: Lucas Hernandez, Corentin Tolisso
Suspended: None
For RB Salzburg, Patson Daka is ruled out with a thigh injury, and Antonie Bernede is out as well.
There are also doubts regarding whether Zlatko Junuzovic and Masaya Okugawa will be fit enough to take the field for this game.
Injured: Patson Daka, Antoine Bernede
Doubtful: Zlatko Jusuzovic, Masaya Okugawa
Suspended: None
Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Predicted Lineups
Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Bouna Sarr; Javi Martinez, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski
RB Salzburg Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Cican Stankovic; Rasmus Kristensen, Andre Ramalho, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer; Enock Mwepu, Mohamed Kamara, Nicolas Seiwald; Mergim Berisha, Dominik Szoboszlai; Sekou Koita
Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Prediction
Despite the injuries that Bayern face at the moment, there is enough quality in their ranks to be able to comfortably beat RB Salzburg and seal qualification.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Salzburg