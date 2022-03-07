Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday and will see Bayern Munich and Red Bull Salzburg go head-to-head in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash at the Allianz Stadium.

After holding the German heavyweights to a 1-1 draw back in Austria, the visitors will head into the game aiming to cause an upset.

Bayern Munich were denied a third win on the trot last Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bayer Leverkusen.

Prior to that, the German Bundesliga champions claimed a 4-1 victory over SpVgg Greuther Fürth on February 20, before seeing off Frankfurt 1-0 six days later.

Bayern Munich have now turned their attention to the Champions League, where they were held to a 1-1 draw by Salzburg in the first match of their two-legged round-of-16 tie on February 16.

Meanwhile, Salzburg continued their charge for the Austrian Bundesliga title last time out as they claimed a comfortable 4-0 win over rock-bottom SC Rheindorf Altach.

They head into Tuesday’s game unbeaten in each of their last seven games across all competitions, claiming five wins and two draws since a 2-1 friendly loss to Flyeralarm Admira on January 22.

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Head-To-Head

Bayern Munich boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming two wins from the last five meetings between the sides. Salzburg have managed one win in that time, while two games have ended in draws.

Bayern Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D

RB Salzburg Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Bayern vs RB Salzburg Team News

Bayern Munich

The Bavarians will be without the services of Corentin Tolisso, Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Corentin Tolisso, Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka

Suspended: None

RB Salzburg

The Austrian side head into the game with several concerns on the injury front as the likes of Albert Vallci, Sekou Koita, Ousmane Diakite, Bryan Okoh, Benjamin Sesko, Jerome Onguene, Noah Okafor and Oumar Solet will all miss the game.

Injured: Albert Vallci, Sekou Koita, Ousmane Diakite, Bryan Okoh, Benjamin Sesko, Jerome Onguene, Noah Okafor, Oumar Solet

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sven Ulreich; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez; Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

RB Salzburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Philip Kohn; Rasmus Kristensen, Kamil Piątkowski, Maximilian Wober, Andraes Ulmer; Mohamed Camara, Nicolas Capaldo, Brenden Aaronson, Nicolas Seiwald; Chukwubuike Adamu, Karim Adeyemi

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Prediction

Salzburg have proven to be worthy opponents for Bayern Munich after holding them to a surprise draw in the reverse fixture. However, we expect the Germans to come out all guns blazing on Tuesday as they look to avoid an upset. While we expect Salzburg to put up another valiant fight, we are backing Bayern Munich to come away with the win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Salzburg

