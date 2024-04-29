Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2024

On Tuesday night, European giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will lock horns at Allianz Arena in the first leg of a delectable Champions League semi-final tie.

The Champions League currently represents Bayern Munich's only shot at glory in what has been a rather testing season for them. Thomas Tuchel has shown in the past that he is a master at navigating cup competitions but even he will know that Real Madrid, with their Champions League 'juju', are a tough cookie to crack.

The Bavarians got the better of Arsenal in the quarter-final. It was nowhere close to the dominant victories they've registered over the Gunners in the recent past. A modest 1-0 win in the second leg ended up doing the trick for them after the first leg at Emirates had ended in a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid beat reigning European champions Manchester City on penalties to progress to the semi-finals. After the entertaining first leg ended 3-3, all was left to play for at Etihad in the second leg.

Real Madrid held on for dear life until extra-time before goalkeeper Andriy Lunin's heroics in the shootout got them the win.

Los Blancos are unbeaten in 18 matches across all competitions, with their latest defeat coming as far back as January 19, where they fell to a 4-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid is the most played fixture in the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League (26 games).

This is the eighth time that these two sides have been drawn together in the semi-final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid haven't lost any of their last seven games against Bayern Munich, winning six and drawing one.

Real Madrid have won all of their last three away games against the Bavarians.

Real Madrid haven't tasted defeat in their last 10 games in the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid really had to toil to walk away with a victory this weekend against Real Sociedad after Carlo Ancelotti rested almost all his starters. As such, Los Blancos will be fresh and ready to come swinging out of the gates on Tuesday night.

Bayern Munich are in a tight spot due to their injury problems. Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman are all injured. Jamal Musiala, Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt are doubts for this one. If either team scores early, the floodgates should open and Real Madrid are likely to edge this one.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-3 Real Madrid

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes