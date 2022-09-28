Bayern Munich vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2022-23 qualifiers  

Bayern Munich and Real Sociedad will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League qualifier on Thursday (September 29).

The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 away win in the first leg in Spain last week. Lea Schuller's strike on the stroke of half-time helped the Bavarians claim the win.

They followed up their continental victory with a more comfortable triumph over Werder Bremen in the Women's Bundesliga on Sunday. Linda Dallman provided an assist and scored in the final four minutes to complete the rout. The win saw Munich climb to third spot in the standings, having garnered four points from two games.

Sociedad, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Real Betis at home. Four different players got on the scoresheet as the Basque outfit shared the points to move to fifth in the standings.

The winner of the tie between Bayern and Sociedad will book a spot in the group stage of the competition.

Bayern Munich vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Last week's clash was the sole continental meeting between the two teams. Bayern have won three and drawn one of their four competitive games this season. Sociedad, meanwhile, are winless in two straight games.

Bayern Munich vs Real Sociedad Team News

Bayern Munich

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts to worry about.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Doubtful: None

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad also have a clean bill of health heading to Germany.

Injured None

Suspensed: None

Unavailable: None

Doubtful: None

Bayern Munich vs Real Sociedad Predicted XIs

Bayern Munich (3-5-2): Maria Grohs (GK); Tainara da Silva, Glodis Viggosdottir, Saki Kamagol; Carolin Simon, Klara Buhl, Sydney Lohmann, Giulla Gwinn; Linda Dallmann, Lea Schuller

Real Sociedad (4-3-3): Elene Para (GK); Alejandra Bernabe, Michaela Specht, Ana Jimenez, Allegra Poljak; Gema Giner, Iris Arnaiz, Gabriela Garcia; Nera Lasa, Synne Jensen, Sanni Franssi

Bayern Munich vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Bayern Munich are the strong favorites in the tie, and their one-goal advantage gives them a strong foundation to build on.

Barring an unlikely upset, the hosts should cruise to a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Real Sociedad

