Bayern Munich vs Red Star Belgrade: Where to watch in the USA | Champions League 2019/20

Can Bayern Munich go all the way in Europe this season?

Bayern Munich take on Red Star Belgrade at the Allianz Arena as the 2019-20 edition of the Champions League gets underway on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The German side come into the game having drawn their previous match against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Consequently, the Bavarians failed to wrestle top spot away from Leipzig, remaining two points off the top of the table.

As for their opponents, they enrolled themselves for the latest instalment of the UCL after going through four rounds of qualifying. The run included tight victories against the likes of FC Copenhagen and Young Boys.

Thus, Red Star have already immersed themselves in plenty of European drama, even before the Champions League has started proper.

Over the years, the two sides have clashed on five previous occasions with each team having won two matches. The last encounter between the duo took place in the group stages of the 2007-08 UEFA Cup, where Bayern reigned supreme 3-2.

Bayern have a couple of injury concerns to offset. Firstly, David Alaba has been ruled out after suffering a groin injury, which also prompted the Austrian to miss out on the weekend fixture against Lepizig.

Leon Goretzka, too, would take no part in the match on Wednesday, owing to the thigh surgery he underwent recently.

However, the likes of Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho are expected to make their European debuts for the Bavarians with the latter in particular, looking to salvage a reputation that has taken a massive hit over the past twelve months.

Red Star, meanwhile, would have their skipper, Marko Marin, to call upon. Marin, once hailed as a precocious talent, hasn’t really lived up to his enormous potential. Yet, he is a player Bayern would be wary of when the Serbian side come visiting.

The match represents both teams’ first game in the group stages of the Champions League. Apart from the pair, Olympiacos and Tottenham Hotspur also feature in Group B.

Unsurprisingly, the encounter is set to be telecast all across the planet and fans in the United States of America can get a taste of the action on B/R Live, TNT and TUDNxtra.

Match Details

Date: 18th September, 2019

Time: 09:00pm (Local Time); 12:30am IST on the 19th of September, 2019

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Where to watch in the USA: B/R Live, TNT and TUDNxtra