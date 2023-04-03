Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2023

The DFB-Pokal returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as SC Freiburg lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important quarterfinal fixture at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Preview

SC Freiburg are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have made an excellent start under Thomas Tuchel. The Bavarian giants thrashed Borussia Dortmund by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against SC Freiburg and have won 33 of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's four victories.

SC Freiburg have picked up 47 points in 26 games this season - the best start to a Bundesliga season in their history.

SC Freiburg are currently unbeaten in their last 11 home games in the Bundesliga - their best run of form at home in the top flight in their history.

Bayern Munich have won only five of their 11 Bundesliga games in 2023 and are currently enduring their worst league campaign in 11 years.

Bayern Munich have conceded a total of eight goals in their last five matches in all competitions and have kept only one clean sheet during this period.

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Prediction

Bayern Munich made a massive statement with their victory against Borussia Dortmund and will look to make the most of their momentum this week. The Bavarians have been resurgent under Thomas Tuchel and have a point to prove in this fixture.

SC Freiburg can pack a punch on their day and have shown tremendous improvement this season. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 SC Freiburg

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Thomas Muller to score - Yes

