Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as SC Freiburg take on Thomas Tuchel's impressive Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Preview

SC Freiburg are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Bavarian giants edged FC Copenhagen to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an impressive recent record against SC Freiburg and have won 30 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's two victories.

Bayern Munich are currently the most prolific team in the Bundesliga alongside Bayer Leverkusen and have scored an impressive 20 goals in their six matches in the competition so far.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-0 margin at the hands of RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup final.

Bayern Munich have won four out of their last five matches against SC Freiburg in all competitions, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in April this year.

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Prediction

Bayern Munich have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride this season. Harry Kane has made his mark at the Allianz Arena and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

SC Freiburg have punched above their weight over the past year but have not been at their best this season. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 SC Freiburg

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes