Bayern Munich vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2025

Bayern Munich will invite Slovan Bratislava to Allianz Arena in their final league phase match of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Bayern are assured of a place in the knockout round playoffs while the visitors have been eliminated from the competition, having lost all seven games thus far.

The hosts suffered a 3-0 loss to Feyenoord in the Champions League last week and returned to winning ways with a 2-1 away triumph over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Harry Kane scored in the first half and Kim Min-Jae headed in the second goal after the break.

Bratislava will play a German team for the second consecutive week, having met Stuttgart in the Champions League last week. They suffered a 3-1 home loss, with Idjessi Metsoko scoring the consolation goal in the 85th minute. As they have been eliminated from the competition already, they will look to put up a good fight here and will aim to pick up their first point of the campaign.

Bayern Munich vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Bayern have an unbeaten record in four meetings against Slovakian teams, recording three wins.

The visitors have two wins in seven meetings against German teams and are winless in their travels against German teams.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last 19 home games in the Champions League, recording 15 wins. They have a 100% record in three home games in the competition this season, keeping two clean sheets.

Slovan Bratislava have conceded at least three goals in six of their last seven games in the Champions League this season. They have the worst defensive record this season, conceding 24 goals.

The hosts have failed to score in just one of their last nine games across all competitions, recording seven wins.

Bayern Munich vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Die Bayern have won nine of their last 10 home games in all competitions while keeping six clean sheets. They will look to build on that form. They last suffered a defeat at home in the Champions League in April 2021 and are strong favorites.

Daniel Peretz, Hiroki Ito, and Alphonso Davies are nursing injuries and won't play any part here. Sven Ulreich was red-carded last week and will serve a suspension. Leon Goretzka is also suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

The Sky Blues have been in poor touch recently, suffering three losses in their last four games in all competitions. They are winless in their last three away games, scoring one goal apiece, and will look to improve upon that record.

Danylo Ihnatenko and Juraj Kucka won't travel with the squad to Munich due to injuries. Tigran Barseghyan provided an assist after coming off the bench last week and is likely to get the nod to start here.

Bayern have a good goalscoring record in the Champions League and should make the most of their home advantage to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Slovan Bratislava

Bayern Munich vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

