Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

It’s the clash of champions against a side who are hoping to avoid the drop in the Bundesliga this Sunday as Bayern Munich will host VfB Stuttgart.

The Bavarians lifted the title on matchday 31, so they understandably took their foot off the gas against Mainz in their previous outing. Julian Nagelsmann’s side lost the game 3-1, but will hope to bounce back at home.

The pressure is certainly on Stuttgart, who still have a lot to play for on the final two matchdays.

They are just two points above Arminia Bielefeld in the league table and occupy the relegation playoff spot.

While being in the playoff spot isn’t the worst outcome, Stuttgart will hope to upset Bayern Munich and close the gap on Hertha Berlin in the league table.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side need at least four points from their next two games and will hope Hertha lose both their matches to climb out of the bottom three.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Head-to-head

As is the case against most teams, Bayern Munich have dominated the head-to-head record against Stuttgart. The Bavarians have won this fixture an incredible 90 times, while Stuttgart have mustered just 36 wins.

There have been 27 draws between the two sides, the last of which came way back in 2009.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Stuttgart form guide: D-L-D-L-D

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Team News

Bayern Munich

Bouna Sarr is not expected to feature for Bayern Munich. The Bavarians do not have any other injury issues.

Injured: Bouna Sarr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stuttgart

Naouirou Ahamada, Pascal Stenzel, Mohamed Sankoh, Nikolas Nartey and Silas are all expected to miss out, while Clinton Mola is doubtful for the clash.

Injured: Naouirou Ahamada, Pascal Stenzel, Mohamed Sankoh, Nikolas Nartey, Silas

Doubtful: Clinton Mola

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Niklas Süle, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski

Stuttgart Probable XI (3-4-3): Florian Müller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Chris Führich, Wataru Endo, Atakan Karazor, Borna Sosa; Tiago Tomas, Sasa Kalajdzic, Omar Marmoush

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Prediction

Bayern Munich may have already won the league title, but they will hope to put on a show in front of their fans. This is their last home game of the season, and we expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 VfB Stuttgart

