Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim: Predicted XI for Die Roten | Bundesliga 2019/20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 18 // 05 Oct 2019, 15:17 IST

Bayern Munich players celebrate during their win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern Munich fans and neutrals watched in utter delight as Die Roten blew away last season's UEFA Champions League finalists, Tottenham Hotspur in London. It was a testament to the fact that Niko Kovac's tactics have finally come of age at Bayern and his charges are finally pulling off his instructions to perfection.

They welcome a TSG Hoffenheim side this weekend that are on the cusp of a transition, with their return of just four goals and a single win in six Bundesliga games indicating that they are still reeling from the departure of Julian Nagelsmann. To add insult to injury, their erstwhile boss and his new charges, RB Leipzig, are second on the table, just a point behind the Bavarians.

Alfred Schreuder and his men will indeed be wary of this trip to Bavaria, with their dismal record at Bayern's Allianz Arena clear for all to see. Die Roten have never lost a home game to Hoffenheim, winning nine out of 11 encounters. In those matches, Bayern put 35 goals past Hoffenheim and conceded just nine.

Die Roten's attacking machine is buzzing ahead of this encounter as well, with 19 goals in six matches. Robert Lewandowski has been in sizzling form, with 10 goals in six of those opening games to his name. He will be looking to add to that record and keep continuing in the same rich vein of form.

Team news

The irrepressible Robert Lewandowski - A man in lethal form.

Bayern Munich has a couple of absences for this one, with the likes of David Alaba and Lucas Hernandez subbed out of games in recent times due to injuries. Leon Goretzka is a long term absentee after undergoing thigh surgery.

Jerome Boateng has returned to training despite limping off in midweek, and he may feature in this encounter. Javi Martinez and Alphonso Davies are waiting on the sidelines if he isn't cleared to take part in this one.

Thomas Muller didn't feature in midweek, therefore he is in contention for a starting berth, with the likes of Phillippe Coutinho deserving of a rest.

Robert Lewandowski is expected to once again be the first name on the teamsheet as he continues his quest to smash Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goalscoring record.

Jann-Fiete Arp - Out injured

Leon Goretzka - Out injured

Lucas Hernandez - Out injured

David Alaba - Out injured

Predicted XI for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich (3-4-3): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng, Corentin Tolisso, Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski