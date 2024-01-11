Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th January 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the Allianz Arena on Friday.

Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

TSG Hoffenheim are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Augsburg last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Bavarian giants edged VfL Wolfsburg to a 2-1 victory int heir previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 21 out of the last 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's four victories.

Bayern Munich have lost only one of their last 15 matches at home against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, with their only such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 2019.

Bayern Munich have failed to win their first game of the calendar year in the Bundesliga in each of their last two years - their longest such run in the competition since 1978.

TSG Hoffenheim have won only one of their last seven matches in the Bundesliga - only SV Darmstadt have a worse record in the competition during this period.

Bayern Munich have picked up a total of 38 points in their first 15 matches in the Bundesliga - their best start to a league campaign in eight years.

Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction

Bayern Munich have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on defending their Bundesliga crown this season. The likes of Harry Kane and Leroy Sane can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

TSG Hoffenheim are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will be up against a daunting test on Friday. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 TSG Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes