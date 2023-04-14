Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

TSG Hoffenheim are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side defeated FC Schalke 04 by a 2-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Bavarian giants slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an impressive recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 21 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's four victories.

Bayern Munich have lost only one of their 14 home games against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, with their only such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 2019.

Thomas Tuchel could become the first manager since Niko Kovac to win his first three Bundesliga games in charge of Bayern Munich.

TSG Hoffenheim have won their last three matches in the Bundesliga - as many victories as they had managed in their 20 such matches preceding this run.

Bayern Munich have scored a total of 15 goals from outside of the box in the Bundesliga this season - the highest such tally int he league at the moment.

Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction

Bayern Munich were poor against Manchester City this week and have their work cut out for them on multiple fronts. The Bavarians have not been particularly dominant this season and will need to make a statement of intent this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 TSG Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serge Gnabry to score - Yes

