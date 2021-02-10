Bayern Munich vs UANL Tigres prediction, preview, team news, and more | FIFA Club World Cup 2020

European champions Bayern Munich face Mexican side UANL Tigres in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan on Thursday night.

Bayern played their semifinal in difficult circumstances, as they had barely any time to train after arriving in Qatar.

The Bavarians played their game on Monday after arriving late on Saturday evening, with their flight being delayed due to weather conditions in Germany.

However, as usual, Robert Lewandowski came to the rescue for Bayern. The Polish striker scored two goals in the semifinal against Al Ahly to send them through to the summit clash.

Bayern are now looking to win their sixth trophy under coach Hansi Flick. They followed last season's treble by winning the UEFA Super Cup and the German Super Cup earlier this season.

In their way will be the Mexican giants Tigres. They beat Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras 1-0 in the semifinal with a penalty from French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac early in the second half.

Gignac also scored twice for Tigres in the quarterfinal, making him a definite threat for Bayern Munich to watch out for.

In that quarterfinal, Tigres beat AFC Champions League winners Ulsan Hyundai 2-1, after going behind to an early goal from the Korean side.

Bayern Munich vs UANL Tigres Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich and Tigres have never faced each other in a competitive game before.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Tigres form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Bayern Munich vs UANL Tigres Team News

Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka, Tanguy Nianzou, Javi Martinez and Alexander Nubel were not named in the squad for the tournament.

However, Flick played a much stronger XI than expected against Al Ahly. With this being a final, it is unlikely that Bayern will experiment too much with the lineup.

Injured: Leon Goretzka, Tanguy Nianzou, Javi Martinez, Alexander Nubel

Doubtful: None

UANL Tigres

Nicolas Lopez will miss this game for the Mexican side. He has tested positive for COVID-19, and continues to recover from the virus.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nicolas Lopez

Bayern Munich vs UANL Tigres Predicted XIs

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

UANL Tigres (4-2-3-1): Nahuel Guzman; Luis Rodriguez, Diego Reyes, Francisco Meza, Carlos Salcedo; Rafael Carioca, Jesus Dienas; Luis Quinones, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino; Andre-Pierre Gignac

Bayern Munich vs UANL Tigres Prediction

Tigres have done well in the tournament to get this far. However, Bayern are a different animal compared to the other teams that they have faced so far in the competition.

We are predicting an easy Bayern victory as the German giants secure their sixth trophy under Flick.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 UANL TIgres