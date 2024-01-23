Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th January 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Union Berlin lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 15th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against SC Freiburg last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bayern Munich have been well below their best under Thomas Tuchel but do have an armada of personnel at their disposal. With Union Berlin stuttering with alarming regularity this season, the onus is on the Bavarians to put them to the sword.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in their league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Bavarian giants slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against Union Berlin and have won six out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, with the other three games ending in draws.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their eight matches against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga and have only played SV Darmstadt on more occasions without a single defeat in the competition.

Union Berlin have picked up only 14 points from their 16 matches so far this season - their lowest such tally in the history of the competition.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Prediction

Bayern Munich have shown flashes of their ability in recent weeks but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The likes of Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this week.

Union Berlin have struggled this season and have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Union Berlin

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes