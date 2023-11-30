Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 17th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Braga in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Bavarian giants were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by FC Copenhagen in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against Union Berlin and have won six out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, with the other three teams ending in draws.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga - they have a better such record only against FC Darmstadt in the top flight.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last 53 matches against teams placed in the bottom two of the Bundesliga table, with their previous such defeat coming against Energie Cottbus in 2008.

Bayern Munich have found the back of the net in each of their last 63 matches at home in the Bundesliga, with their previous failure to do so coming against RB Leipzig in 2020.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Prediction

Bayern Munich have grown in stature since the start of the season and will be intent on hitting their stride in the coming weeks. The likes of Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Union Berlin have failed to meet expectations this season and have their work cut out for them for the remainder of the season. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Union Berlin

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes