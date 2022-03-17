Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich are set to play Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sebastian Hoeness' Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. A first-half goal from Austrian midfielder Christoph Baumgartner for Hoffenheim was cancelled out by a goal from Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski for Bayern Munich.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart in the league. A first-half penalty from Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for Union Berlin was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic for Stuttgart.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won three games and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich beating Union Berlin 5-2. A brace from Poland international Robert Lewandowski and goals from winger Leroy Sane, French attacker Kingsley Coman and experienced forward Thomas Muller sealed the deal for Bayern Munich.

Goals from experienced left-back Niko Giesselmann and Norway international Julian Ryerson proved to be a mere consolation for Union Berlin.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-W-W-L

Union Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-W-L-L

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Team News

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be without Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies and French midfielder Corentin Tolisso. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Leon Goretzka, centre-back Niklas Sule and star striker Robert Lewandowski. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Julian Nagelsmann is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Corentin Tolisso, Alphonso Davies

Doubtful: Niklas Sule, Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Meanwhile, Union Berlin Urs Fischer could be without experienced goalkeeper Andreas Luthe, Japanese attacker Genki Haraguchi, midfielder Levin Oztunali, Japanese winger Keita Endo, attacker Kevin Behrens and Norwegian right-back Julian Ryerson.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Julian Ryerson, Keita Endo, Kevin Behrens, Genki Haraguchi, Levin Oztunali, Andreas Luthe

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Omar Richards, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow, Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl, Christopher Trimmel, Kevin Mohwald, Grischa Promel, Rani Khedira, Niko Giesselmann, Andreas Voglsammer, Taiwo Awoniyi

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Prediction

Bayern Munich are top of the league table, four points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Despite the fairly small points gap and Bayern Munich's recent results, the Julian Nagelsmann-managed side is expected to comfortably retain the Bundesliga title.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are 8th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. Their impressive run under Urs Fischer's management continues.

Bayern Munich will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-0 Union Berlin

Edited by Abhinav Anand