Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as VfB Stuttgart lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in a crucial clash at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Preview

Bayern Munich are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Bavarian giants edged Manchester United to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight so far this season. The away side held Bayer Leverkusen to a 1-1 draw last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against VfB Stuttgart and have won 36 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfB Stuttgart's nine victories.

Bayern Munich have won 68 out of their 108 matches against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga - the most they have achieved against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

VfB Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last two matches away from home against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga - only Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach have achieved the feat among current top-flight teams.

Bayern Munich suffered a 5-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game in the Bundesliga - their joint-heaviest defeat in the competition since 2000.

Since a goalless draw in 2020, Bayern Munich have found the back of the net in each of their last 63 matches at home in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

Bayern Munich have stuttered with alarming regularity this season and have several issues to address ahead of this game. The Bavarians can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart have been impressive this season and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes