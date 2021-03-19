Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich will host VfB Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga on Saturday, with the reigning champions looking to extend their lead in the standings.

Since losing to Eintracht Frankfurt in the league nearly a month ago, Bayern Munich have won five games in a row in all competitions.

The Bavarians eased past Lazio to make it to the last eight of the Champions League, and are currently four clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, can secure European football for next season if they finish strongly in the remaining nine games of the league.

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-head

Both teams are in a good run of form, so it could be an entertaining contest. Like Bayern, Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last five, and have won three games in the process.

Bayern have dominated this fixture, winning a whopping 65 games in the Bundesliga between the two teams. There have been more draws (20) between the two than the number of wins (18) Stuttgart have mustered.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W

VfB Stuttgart form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Team News

Bayern Munich

Corentin Tolisso, Tanguy Nianzou, and Douglas Costa are not available for selection due to injuries. Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabary are available and could feature on Saturday.

Injured: Corentin Tolisso, Douglas Costa, Tanguy Nianzou

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart will be without Lilian Egloff, Orel Mangala and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui. Nicolas Gonzalez is available, and manager Pellegrino Matarazzo has revealed that he could use him for an hour or so. Clinton Mola is not fully fit yet, and is a doubt.

Injured: Lilian Egloff, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Orel Mangala

Doubtful: Clinton Mola

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

VfB Stuttgart Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Silas Wamangituka, Wataru Endo, Naouirou Ahamada, Borna Sosa; Gonzalo Castro, Nicolas Gonzalez; Sasa Kalajdzic

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

Bayern Munich are in irresistible form and should be able to make it six wins in a row against Stuttgart.

Hansi Flick’s side are a hard team to stop when they have momentum, and Bayern have plenty of that as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

We expect Bayern Munich to secure victory against Stuttgart.

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 2-0 VfB Stuttgart