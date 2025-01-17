Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg take on Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

VfL Wolfsburg are in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach by a comprehensive 5-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Bavarian giants eased past TSG Hoffenheim 5-0 in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Trending

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 46 out of the last 58 matches between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's four victories.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last 27 matches at home against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga - the longest such run by a team against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

VfL Wolfsburg are winless in their last 19 matches against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, with their previous such victory coming in the 2014-15 season.

Bayern Munich have picked up 42 points from their first 17 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their best such tally in the competition since the 2021-22 season.

VfL Wolfsburg have won six of their last eight matches in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

Bayern Munich have thrived under Vincent Kompany in recent weeks and have excellent players in their ranks. Leroy Sane was brilliant against TSG Hoffenheim in his previous game and will look to make a similar impact this week.

VfL Wolfsburg have punched above their weight this season but will be up against a strong opponent on Saturday. Both teams have been prolific this season but Bayern Munich remain the better team on paper.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-2 VfL Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback