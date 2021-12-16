Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Bayern Munich take on VfL Wolfsburg on Friday. Bayern Munich have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

VfL Wolfsburg are in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly inconsistent this year. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Koln last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Bavarians thrashed VfB Stuttgart by a 5-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have an excellent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 29 out of 35 matches played between the two teams. VfL Wolfsburg have managed three victories against the Bavarians and have a point to prove on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in April this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Bayern Munich. VfL Wolfsburg gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this week.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-W-L

VfL Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-L-D

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Team News

Bayern Munich have a few injury concerns

Bayern Munich

Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Kingsley Coman are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Joshua Kimmich has developed complications from COVID-19 and will also be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kingsley Coman, Josip Stanisic, Joshua Kimmich

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

VfL Wolfsburg need to win this game

VfL Wolfsburg

Xaver Schlager, Admir Mehmedi, and Paulo Otavio are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. Jerome Roussillon is serving a suspension and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Xaver Schlager, Admir Mehmedi, Paulo Otavio, Lukas Nmecha, Luca Waldschmidt, William

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jerome Roussillon

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Marc Roca, Jamal Musiala; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Ridle Baku, Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks; Aster Vranckx, Maximilian Arnold; Felix Nmecha, Renato Steffen, Dodi Lukebakio; Wout Weghorst

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

Bayern Munich have an impeccable squad at their disposal and will look to stamp their authority on this fixture. The Bavarians are unstoppable at their best and have a host of excellent players in their ranks.

VfL Wolfsburg have blown hot and cold this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 VfL Wolfsburg

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi