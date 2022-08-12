Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round this weekend as Bayern Munich take on VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday. Bayern Munich have an excellent squad at their disposal and are the favourites to win this game.
VfL Wolfsburg are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not made the best of starts to their league campaign. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The Bavarian giants thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt by a 6-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head
Bayern Munich have an excellent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 41 out of the 53 matches played between the two teams. VfL Wolfsburg have managed four victories against Bayern Munich and will look to cut the deficit on Sunday.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. VfL Wolfsburg gave an impressive account of themselves on the day and will need to work hard to replicate the result this weekend.
Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W
VfL Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D
Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Team News
Bayern Munich
Leon Goretzka remains a long-term injury concern for Bayern Munich and will not be able to feature in this game. Kingsley Coman received a red card last season and remains suspended for this fixture.
Injured: Leon Goretzka, Eric Choupo-Moting
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Kingsley Coman
VfL Wolfsburg
Yannick Gerhardt and Jonas Wind are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Kilian Fischer and Bartol Franjic are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.
Injured: Yannick Gerhardt, Jonas Wind
Doubtful: Kilian Fischer, Bartol Franjic
Suspended: None
Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI
Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer; Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Sadio Mane
VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Koen Casteels; Micky van de Ven, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Maxence Lacroix, Ridle Baku; Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui, Patrick Wimmer, Max Kruse; Lukas Nmecha, Omar Marmoush
Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse
Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction
Bayern Munich have assembled a formidable squad this season and will be intent on defending their Bundesliga crown. Jamal Musiala and Sadio Mane were virtually unstoppable against Eintracht Frankfurt last week and will look to make their mark this weekend.
VfL Wolfsburg have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this game. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 VfL Wolfsburg
Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here