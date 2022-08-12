Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round this weekend as Bayern Munich take on VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday. Bayern Munich have an excellent squad at their disposal and are the favourites to win this game.

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not made the best of starts to their league campaign. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The Bavarian giants thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt by a 6-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have an excellent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 41 out of the 53 matches played between the two teams. VfL Wolfsburg have managed four victories against Bayern Munich and will look to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. VfL Wolfsburg gave an impressive account of themselves on the day and will need to work hard to replicate the result this weekend.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W

VfL Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Team News

Bayern Munich have an impressive squad

Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka remains a long-term injury concern for Bayern Munich and will not be able to feature in this game. Kingsley Coman received a red card last season and remains suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Leon Goretzka, Eric Choupo-Moting

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kingsley Coman

VfL Wolfsburg need to be at their best

VfL Wolfsburg

Yannick Gerhardt and Jonas Wind are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Kilian Fischer and Bartol Franjic are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Yannick Gerhardt, Jonas Wind

Doubtful: Kilian Fischer, Bartol Franjic

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer; Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Sadio Mane

VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Koen Casteels; Micky van de Ven, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Maxence Lacroix, Ridle Baku; Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui, Patrick Wimmer, Max Kruse; Lukas Nmecha, Omar Marmoush

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

Bayern Munich have assembled a formidable squad this season and will be intent on defending their Bundesliga crown. Jamal Musiala and Sadio Mane were virtually unstoppable against Eintracht Frankfurt last week and will look to make their mark this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this game. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 VfL Wolfsburg

