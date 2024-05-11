Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Bundesliga 2023-24

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg take on Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side at the Allianz Arena on Sunday. The Bavarians have not been at their best this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past SV Darmstadt by a 3-0 margin and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have an excellent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 44 out of the 56 matches played between the two teams. VfL Wolfsburg have managed four victories against Bayern Munich and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

Bayern Munich form guide: L-L-D-D-W

VfL Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Team News

Bayern Munich

Bouna Sarr and Sacha Boey are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Serge Gnabry, Matthijs de Ligt, and Kingsley Coman are carrying niggles and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Bouna Sarr, Sacha Boey

Doubtful: Serge Gnabry, Matthijs de Ligt, Kingsley Coman, Raphael Guerreiro

Suspended: None

VfL Wolfsburg

Lukas Nmecha and Aster Vranckx are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game. Sebastiaan Bornauw has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lukas Nmecha, Aster Vranckx

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Muller, Musiala, Sane; Kane

VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Casteels; Fischer, Lacroix, Bornauw, Maehle; Gerhardt, Arnold; Baku, Majer, Wimmer; Wind

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

Bayern Munich have a strong squad at their disposal but are yet to justify their potential this season. The likes of Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg can pack a punch on their day but are up against a formidable opponent on Sunday. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 VfL Wolfsburg