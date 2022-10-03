Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Bayern Munich take on Viktoria Plzen in a Group C clash at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen Preview

Viktoria Plzen are at the top of the Czech First League at the moment and have been impressive on the domestic front so far. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Bohemians 1905 last week and will need to be at their best in his fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in this place in the Bundesliga table at the month and are yet to hit their stride so far. The Bavarians eased past Bayer Leverkusen by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a predictably flawless record against Viktoria Plzen and have won all the four matches that have been played between the two teams.

Viktoria Plzen have conceded at least five goals apiece in the two European games that they have played against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich will be looking to secure three victories on the trot at the start of their UEFA Champions League campaign for the fourth consecutive season this week.

Viktoria Plzen have kept only one clean sheet in their 20 matches in the UEFA Champions League - the lowest percentage among teams to have played at least 15 matches in the competition.

Bayern Munich have made the Allianz Arena their European fortress and have not lost a home game in the group stage of the competition since the 2013-14 season.

Viktoria Plzen have conceded 25 goals in their last seven games away from home in the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

Bayern Munich have an excellent track record in the UEFA Champions League but have stuttered on the domestic front this season. The likes of Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this week.

FC Bayern Munich @FCBayernEN



#packmas #FCCB04 🗣️ Jamal Musiala: "We all want to win and be the number one. That's what we showed today, and is exactly what we have to show in our next games." 🗣️ Jamal Musiala: "We all want to win and be the number one. That's what we showed today, and is exactly what we have to show in our next games." 👊#packmas #FCCB04 https://t.co/QnDbyTqfEV

Viktoria Plzen find themselves in a difficult group and will need a miracle to take something away from this match. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Viktoria Plzen

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far