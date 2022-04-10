Bayern Munich vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Bayern Munich are set to play Villarreal at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday in the second leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Markus Weinzierl's Augsburg in the Bundesliga. A late second-half penalty from Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski sealed the deal for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich.

Villarreal, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Marcelino's Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. A first-half goal from former Atletico Madrid attacker Raul Garcia for Athletic Bilbao was cancelled out by a second-half goal from left-back Alfonso Pedraza for Villarreal.

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich have won two games and lost one.

The two clubs last faced each other in the reverse leg, with Villarreal beating Bayern Munich 1-0. An early first-half goal from former Bournemouth winger and Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma secured the win for Villarreal.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-D-D

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-W-L

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Team News

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be without French midfielder Corentin Tolisso, while there are doubts over the availability of centre-back Niklas Sule, French defender Lucas Hernandez, right-back Bouna Sarr and Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Julian Nagelsmann is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Corentin Tolisso

Doubtful: Lucas Hernandez, Bouna Sarr, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Niklas Sule

Suspended: None

Villarreal

Meanwhile, Villarreal manager Unai Emery will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Alberto Moreno, while there are doubts over the availability of Senegal international Boulaye Dia.

Injured: Alberto Moreno

Doubtful: Boulaye Dia

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Tanguy Nianzou, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli, Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan, Giovani Lo Celso, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Gerard Moreno, Arnaut Danjuma

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Prediction

Bayern Munich were shocked by Villarreal in the reverse leg, but will remain the favourites to progress through to the next round. Robert Lewandowski, as usual, will be the man to watch out for.

Villarreal, on the other hand, seem to thrive on the biggest club competition. Having beat Juventus to reach the quarter-finals, they were deserved victors against Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich, despite the deficit, should progress.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-0 Villarreal

