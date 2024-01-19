Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against VfL Bochum last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Bavarian giants eased past TSG Hoffenheim by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 38 out of the last 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's nine victories.

This is the 114th match played out between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - the most-played fixture in the history of the competition.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in each of their last 32 matches against Werder Bremen in all competitions, winning 28 of these games and scoring a total of 100 goals in the process.

Bayern Munich have picked up a total of 41 points from their 16 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their best start to a league campaign since the 2015-16 season.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Bayern Munich have an impeccable squad at their disposal and will need to work hard to catch up with Bayer Leverkusen in the league table. The likes of Harry Kane and Leroy Sance can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Werder Bremen have not been at their best this season and will need to play out of their skins in this game. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes