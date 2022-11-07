Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th November 2022

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of important matches this week as Werder Bremen lock horns with Julian Nagelsmann's impressive Bayern Munich outfit at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side Schalke 04 to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Bavarian giants edged Hertha Berlin to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an impressive record against Werder Bremen and have won 35 out of the 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's nine victories.

Werder Bremen have a poor record at the Allianz Arena, with their previous victory at the venue in the Bundesliga coming in 2008.

Bayern Munich are on a four-game winnings streak at the Bundesliga and were last held at bay in the competition in a 2-2 draw by Borussia Dortmund last month.

Bayern Munich are on an unbeaten run of 11 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 1-0 margin at the hands of FC Augsburg in September this year.

Bayern Munich have been typically prolific at the Allianz Arena this season and have found the back of the net in all their six home games in the Bundesliga so far.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Bayern Munich have found their feet under Julian Nagelsmann and will be intent on defending their league crown. With Union Berlin slipping up over the weekend, the Bavarians now find themselves with an excellent opportunity to build their lead at the top of the league table.

Werder Bremen can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes

