Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will be looking to continue their phenomenal start to the 2020-21 season against Werder Bremen when the league resumes on Saturday.

With six wins and just one defeat from seven games, the Bavarians are once again setting the pace in the division and potentially cruising towards a record-extending ninth title in a row.

They will be aiming for nothing less than another three points this weekend against Bremen. Bayern's opponents are stuck in a rut at the moment.

The River Islanders have won only twice this season, with their last four matches ending in draws. This winless streak has seen them drop down to ninth in the standings and they now face an uphill battle at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Head-To-Head

Bayern Munich boast an overwhelming record in this fixture, having won 34 out of 52 matches, including each of the last 22, and losing just nine.

Their last defeat to Bremen came way back in September 2008 when the latter cruised to a stunning 5-2 win at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Werder Bremen Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-D

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Team News

The Bavarians will be without two key players in Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies, both of whom are recovering from knee injuries. But while Davies is expected to be back next month, Kimmich will remain sidelined until January.

Injured: Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Good news regarding Ömer #Toprak! 👍



His back pains from the friendly have gone and he has been given the all-clear to resume training.#werder pic.twitter.com/QpVBSEevea — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) November 14, 2020

Werder Bremen also have a pair of absentees, as Niclas Fullkrug and Milos Veljkovic are both out injured. Midfielder Jean Manual Mbom is running the risk of a suspension as he's on four yellow cards. If he picks up another yellow card in this match, he will be ruled out for the trip to Wolfsburg next weekend.

Injured: Niclas Fullkrug and Milos Veljkovic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski.

Werder Bremen (3-4-2-1): Jiri Pavlenka; Omer Toprak, Niklas Moisander, Marco Friedl; Theodor Gebre Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Christian Gross, Romano Schmid; Milot Rashica, Leonardo Bittencourt; Josh Sargent.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Both Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen are unbeaten in five and six games respectively, but we expect that record to end for the visitors on Saturday.

Bayern are just too strong at the moment, and it'll take a monumental effort to stop them, which Bremen don't look capable of.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-0 Werder Bremen