Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich welcome Wolfsburg to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, as they look to get back to the top of the Bundesliga.

On Saturday, Bayern Munich drew 1-1 with Union Berlin in a game that they could easily have lost, had their opponents been a bit more clinical.

Robert Lewandowski scored in the 67th minute to rescue the point for Bayern, after Grischa Promel had given Union the lead in the fourth minute.

That draw for Bayern afforded Bayer Leverkusen the opportunity to go top of the league, and they did so with a 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim.

Wolfsburg are yet to lose any of their 11 games in the Bundesliga this season. They have drawn six of those, which has prevented them from going higher than fourth on the table.

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have won 38 of the last 49 games they have played against Wolfsburg, who have won only four. Seven games have ended in draws.

Bayern Munich form guide: D-W-D-D-W

Wolfsburg form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Team News

Joshua Kimmich has returned to full team training ahead of this game. The German international was initially set to return to action in January. He sustained meniscus damage during Bayern Munich's game against Borussia Dortmund last month.

Even though Kimmich is back in full training, he is unlikely to play any part in this game. In addition, Javi Martinez and Tanguy Nianzou are also out with injury problems.

Alphonso Davies has returned from injury, and looks set to start this game. Centre-back Niklas Sule is a doubt ahead of this match.

Injuries: Javi Martinez, Tanguy Nianzou

Doubtful: Niklas Sule

Suspensions: None

For Wolfsburg, Joshua Guilavogui is ruled out with a muscle problem. Admir Mehmedi has an injury to his Achilles tendon, which rules him out of this game.

Injuries: Joshua Guilavogui, Admir Mehmedi

Suspensions: None

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Probable XI

Bayern Munich predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robret Lewandowski

Wolfsburg predicted XI (4-5-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Jerome Roussillon; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Philipp, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Despite Wolfsburg not losing a game in this season's Bundesliga, they face a daunting task as they aim to beat Bayern in this game.

We predict that Bayern will produce a strong reaction to the points that were dropped at Union Berlin.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Wolfsburg