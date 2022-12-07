Bayern Munich Women vs Barcelona Femeni Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7, 2022

Bayern Munich Women will welcome Barcelona Femeni to the Allianz Arena on matchday four of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday (December 7).

Barcelona have won their three games and need just a point to qualify for the next round. Bayern Munich have won twice in three games and suffered their first defeat in the competition at Barcelona a fortnight ago. Goals from Geyse, Aitana Bonmatí and Claudia Pina helped last season's finalists to a 3-0 win.

Barcelona have won their last two Primera Division games since then, while Bayern have also done likewise in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich Women vs Barcelona Femeni Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times. Three of these meetings have taken place in the Champions League, while they have met once in the AMOS French Cup. Barcelona lead 3-1.

Barcelona have picked up wins in their three meetings in the Champions League this term, including a 3-0 win against Bayern in the reverse on matchday three. Bayern's only win against the visitors came in the semifinal of the AMOS French Cup in August.

Barcelona have the best-attacking record in the competition, scoring a whopping 16 goals in three games and conceding just once. Bayern Munich have scored five games in three games and conceded six goals.

Barcelona have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 13 games across competitions while 12 of Bayern's last 13 games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Bayern Munich Women vs Barcelona Femeni Prediction

The hosts have a poor record against the Blaugrana. While Bayern are expected to score here, Barcelona have conceded just once in three games this season.

Considering the fine form of Barcelona this season, they should eke out another comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich Women 1-3 Barcelona Femeni

Bayern Munich Women vs Barcelona Femeni Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

